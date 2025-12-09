CFTC To Accelerate Publication Of Backlogged COT Data

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is accelerating the publication of Commitments of Traders reports that were interrupted during the lapse in federal appropriation. The revised timeline will eliminate the report backlog by Dec. 29, 2025. The CFTC previously projected data to be current by January 23, 2026.

The reports will continue to be published in chronological order at an increased frequency while maintaining data integrity. This process is consistent with prior post-shutdown publishing.

The revised publication schedule is below and will be updated as necessary. Check CFTC.gov for the most up-to-date information.

COT Report Date Original Publish Date New Publish Date 09/30/2025 10/03/2025 11/19/2025+ 10/07/2025 10/10/2025 11/21/2025 10/14/2025 10/17/2025 11/25/2025 10/21/2025 10/24/2025 12/02/2025 10/28/2025 10/31/2025 12/05/2025 11/04/2025 11/07/2025 12/09/2025 11/10/2025 11/14/2025 12/10/2025 11/18/2025 11/21/2025 12/12/2025 11/25/2025 12/01/2025 12/15/2025 12/02/2025 12/05/2025 12/17/2025 12/09/2025 12/12/2025 12/19/2025 12/16/2025 12/19/2025 12/23/2025 12/23/2025 12/29/2025 12/29/2025++

+First catch-up publication on Wednesday

++COT publication returns to normal schedule