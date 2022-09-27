CFTC: The Market Risk Advisory Committee Announces Agenda For September 28 Meeting

The Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC) today released the agenda for a public meeting that will be held on September 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson is the sponsor of the MRAC.

At the meeting, the MRAC will address refining an agenda and topics of discussion on a forward-looking basis, developments in the digital asset markets and the unique risks of such markets including with respect to investor protections, the importance of climate-related market risk, risks attendant to clearinghouse governance and use of cloud service providers, and market structure developments. The MRAC will also address procedural matters, including establishing new or re-establishing currently inactive MRAC subcommittees.

In anticipation of the meeting, Commissioner Johnson added the following:

“Today, our markets stand at a crossroads, having witnessed a prolonged season of sustained growth and development, marked by the creation of many important, innovative technologies, that now may be followed by a more difficult season, characterized by the reverberations of a global pandemic; inflationary pressure; disturbing and disruptive geopolitical events; and increasingly frequent and intense severe weather events, among other challenges. In order to navigate such turbulence, it is imperative to effectively calibrate regulation, policy, and legislation governing existing and emerging market participants, products, and platforms to preserve the integrity of our markets and protect the welfare of customers and institutions.

The CFTC’s MRAC serves as an invaluable resource to assist the CFTC in identifying and exploring timely issues in the derivatives and underlying commodity markets. Consistent with this history and mandate, the MRAC will continue pathbreaking efforts to examine climate-related market risks as well as the development of sustainable resources, migration to new global interest rate benchmarks, and questions regarding central counterparty risk and governance. In addition, the MRAC will explore the future of market structure in finance, the impact of emerging technologies and alternative approaches to clearing and settlement, including but not limited to cloud migration, digital asset development and secondary market trading, and transformative climate-related initiatives that impact market structure.”

The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other MRAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit MRAC.

Seating for the public may be limited due to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Community Level, which may require facilitating physical distancing to avoid overcrowding and additional restrictions. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Marilee Dahlman (mdahlman@cftc.gov) or Bruce Fekrat (bfekrat@cftc.gov).

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

