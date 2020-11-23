CFTC: Technology Advisory Committee To Meet On December 14

The Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) announced today that it will hold a public meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020, via teleconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.
At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations from the TAC subcommittees on Virtual Currencies, and Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure. The TAC also expects to vote on a recommendation from the Cybersecurity subcommittee.
Members of the public may listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed or listen to the meeting on the CFTC website. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Meghan Tente, the TAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-5785.
|
What:
|
Technology Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Teleconference
|
Date:
|
Monday, December 14, 2020
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
877-951-7311
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
|
Conference Passcode:
|
6754747
Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee,” by December 21, 2020.
Comments may be submitted through the CFTC website (http://comments.cftc.gov). Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on the website. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Meghan Tente via the contact information listed above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements in connection with the committee meeting may be submitted online and will be made available to the public, including via publication on cftc.gov.
The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other TAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit TAC.