CFTC Staff On Leave Pending Investigation

Date 05/05/2025

The CFTC is committed to holding employees to the highest standards, as expected by American taxpayers. Pursuant to the President’s executive orders on lawful governance and accountability, the CFTC has placed staff on administrative leave for potential violations of laws, government ethics requirements and professional rules of conduct. Investigations are currently ongoing into these matters and the CFTC will provide updates as appropriate.

