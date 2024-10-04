Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Staff Issues Supplemental Letter Regarding No-Action Position Related To Reporting And Recordkeeping Requirements For Fully Collateralized Binary Options

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight and the Division of Clearing and Risk today announced they have taken a no-action position regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations in response to a request from KalshiEX LLC, a designated contract market, and Kalshi Klear LLC, a derivatives clearing organization, to modify CFTC Letter No. 21-11 to cover transactions cleared through Kalshi Klear LLC. 

The divisions will not recommend the CFTC initiate an enforcement action against KalshiEX LLC, Kalshi Klear LLC, or their participants for failure to comply with certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements and for failure to report to swap data repositories data associated with binary option transactions executed on or subject to the rules of KalshiEX LLC and cleared through Kalshi Klear LLC, subject to the terms and conditions in the no-action letter.  . 

