CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letters Regarding Event Contracts

Date 11/12/2025

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight and the Division of Clearing and Risk today announced they have taken a no-action position regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations in response to requests from multiple registered entities.

The divisions will not recommend the CFTC initiate an enforcement action against certain registered entities or their participants for failure to comply with certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements and for failure to report to swap data repositories data associated with binary option transactions executed on or subject to the rules of the registered entities, subject to the terms of the no-action letters. The no-action letters apply only in narrow circumstances and are comparable to no-action letters issued for other similarly situated designated contract markets and derivatives clearing organizations.

