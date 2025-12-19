Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

CFTC Staff Issues No-Action Letter Regarding CPO Registration For Certain SEC-Registered Investment Advisers

Date 19/12/2025

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Market Participants Division today announced it has issued a no-action letter to the Managed Funds Association submitted on behalf of its members. The letter states MPD will not recommend the CFTC initiate an enforcement action against firms registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission, who operate commodity pools privately offered solely to sophisticated investors known as qualified eligible persons, for failing to register with the Commission as a commodity pool operator, subject to certain conditions.

RELATED LINKS


Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach