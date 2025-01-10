CFTC Staff Issues Advisory Regarding The Compliance Date For Certain DCO Reporting Requirements

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Clearing and Risk announced today it issued a staff advisory regarding the compliance date for certain daily reporting requirements for registered derivatives clearing organizations. The requirements were amended in August 2023. [See 88 Federal Register 53664 (Aug. 8, 2023).] The compliance date for the amended requirements is February 10, 2025.

For the reasons stated in the staff advisory, DCR will not expect any DCO to comply with the amended requirements until Dec.1, 2025, so long as the DCO continues to comply with the previous version of the requirements.