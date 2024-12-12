CFTC Staff Issues Advisory Regarding Form 304 Submission Format Beginning January 15, 2025

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Market Oversight today issued an advisory notifying all merchants and dealers of cotton holding or controlling positions for future delivery in cotton (traders) that beginning next year they must submit the regulatory filing identified as “Form 304” through the CFTC’s online filings portal.

The advisory notes that all traders who are subject to CFTC Regulation 17 CFR 19.00(a) beginning Jan.15, 2025, Form 304 must be submitted through the CFTC’s online filings portal, which has been updated for traders’ use. Form 304 should continue to be submitted via email through Jan.14, 2025.

Traders’ usage of the portal for covered filings will increase efficiency and improve information management and security. As part of the CFTC’s mission, it will continue to improve and expand the portal to better support industry participants.

