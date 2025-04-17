CFTC Staff Issues Advisory On Referrals To The Division Of Enforcement

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Market Participants Division, the Division of Clearing and Risk, and the Division of Market Oversight (Operating Divisions) and the Division of Enforcement (DOE) today issued a staff advisory providing guidance on the materiality or other criteria that the Operating Divisions will use to determine whether to make a referral to DOE for self-reported violations, or supervision or non-compliance issues.

This advisory furthers the implementation of DOE’s recent advisory, issued February 25, 2025, addressing its updated policy on self-reporting, cooperation, and remediation. [See CFTC Press Release No. 9054-25.]

