CFTC Staff Extends Temporary No-Action Letter Regarding Capital And Financial Reporting For Certain Non-U.S. Nonbank Swap Dealers Domiciled In The EU And The UK

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Market Participants Division (MPD) today announced it issued a temporary no-action letter extending CFTC Staff Letters No. 21-20 and 22-10 to certain nonbank swap dealers (SDs) domiciled in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) that are the subject of pending CFTC reviews for comparability determinations regarding capital and financial reporting requirements.

As part of the capital and financial reporting requirements for nonbank SDs, the CFTC adopted a substituted compliance framework that permits certain nonbank SDs to rely on compliance with home-country capital and financial reporting requirements in lieu of meeting all or parts of the CFTC’s capital adequacy and financial reporting requirements, provided the CFTC finds the home-country requirements comparable to the CFTC’s requirements.

Through CFTC Staff Letter No. 24-13, issued today, MPD is extending a no-action position to eligible nonbank SDs domiciled in the EU and the UK that are not covered by existing CFTC orders addressing capital and financial reporting requirements. The no-action position is conditioned upon the nonbank SDs remaining in compliance with applicable home-country capital and financial reporting requirements and submitting certain financial reporting information to the CFTC.

The no-action position will expire by December 31, 2026 or the effective date of any final CFTC action addressing the comparability of capital and financial reporting requirements applicable to the relevant nonbank SDs.

