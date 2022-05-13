CFTC Settles Enforcement Action Against Kraft And Mondelēz

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that a federal court entered a consent order resolving the CFTC’s action against defendants Kraft Foods Group, Inc. and Mondelēz Global LLC. The consent order includes an injunction and requires payment of a $16 million penalty. The order, entered today, by the Honorable Judge John Robert Blakey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, stems from a complaint filed by the CFTC in 2015 (See CFTC Press Release No. 7150-15).

