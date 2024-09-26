CFTC Requests Public Comment On A Rule Certification Filing By KalshiEX LLC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is requesting public comment on a rule certification filing by KalshiEX LLC, which would amend its rulebook to include rules for a request for quote functionality and amendments to its prohibited transactions rule. Comments must be submitted on or before Oct. 28, 2024.

The Division of Market Oversight has determined to stay Kalshi Submission No. 2409-1100-4224-55, dated September 11, 2024, pursuant to Section 5c(c)(2) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and § 40.6(c)(1) and § 40.7(a)(2) of the CFTC’s regulations. As set forth in the stay notification letter, this determination was made because the submission presents novel or complex issues that require additional time to analyze and is potentially inconsistent with the CEA or the CFTC’s regulations. The CFTC has 90 days to review the submission, until the end of Dec. 23, 2024.

The public comment period opens on Sept. 26, 2024 and closes on Oct. 28, 2024. Comments may be submitted electronically through the CFTC’s comments online process. All comments will be posted on CFTC.gov. The Kalshi submission is available under Industry Filings.

