CFTC Permanently Revokes Registrations Of Mississippi-Based Commodity Trading Advisor And Associated Person

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an opinion and order revoking the registrations of Ted Brent Alexander of Jackson, Mississippi. The CFTC filed a Notice of Intent to Revoke Registration Pursuant to Section 8a(2) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) against Alexander on March 13, 2024. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8876-24]. The CFTC action is based on Alexander’s guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a federal criminal case.

Case Background

Alexander has been registered with the CFTC as a Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) and Associated Person (AP) since October 2008. On April 26, 2003, Alexander pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in United States v. Alexander, No. 3:20-cr-00031 (S.D. Miss.). On November 13, 2023, a judgment of conviction was entered against Alexander. Because Alexander’s guilty plea involved a crime involving one or more of embezzlement, theft, fraud, fraudulent conversion, misappropriation of funds, securities or property, and/or false pretenses, federal commodity laws allow Alexander’s registrations to be permanently revoked.

The CFTC’s order finds that Alexander is subject to statutory disqualification from registration with the CFTC under Section 8a(2)(D)(iii) of the CEA and permanently revokes Alexander’s registrations under the terms of the order.

Settlement Revokes Alexander’s Registrations

Alexander, who admits the charges in the Notice of Intent, consented to the entry of a CFTC order that revokes his registrations as a CTA and AP.

The Division of Enforcement (DOE) thanks the National Futures Association for its assistance in this matter.

DOE staff responsible for this case are Eugenia Vroustouris and Rick Glaser.

