CFTC Grants QC Clearing LLC DCO Registration

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has issued QC Clearing LLC an Order of Registration as a derivatives clearing organization under the Commodity Exchange Act.

QC Clearing is a limited liability company registered in Delaware and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. DCO registration was granted under Section 5b of the CEA, as the CFTC determined QC Clearing demonstrated its ability to comply with the CEA provisions and the CFTC regulations applicable to DCOs.

With the addition of QC Clearing LLC, there will be 19 DCOs registered with the CFTC.

RELATED LINKS