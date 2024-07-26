CFTC: Federal Court Orders El Paso Man And His Firm To Pay Over $31 Million For Forex And Cryptocurrency Fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced Senior Judge David C. Guaderrama of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order on July 9, assessing monetary relief totaling over $31 million against Abner Alejandro Tinoco and his company Kikit & Mess Investments, LLC.

The order requires Tinoco and Kikit & Mess, both formerly of El Paso, Texas, to pay, jointly and severally, $6,203,792.18 in restitution to 199 defrauded victims; $6,257,904.89 in disgorgement with dollar for dollar credit for any restitution payments to victims; and a $18,773,714 civil monetary penalty, which is three times the amount of unlawful gains from their fraudulent foreign currency (forex) and cryptocurrency scheme.

On March 25, 2022, the court entered an initial consent order of permanent injunction against Tinoco and Kikit & Mess prohibiting them from future violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations and banned them from trading in any CFTC-regulated markets and registering with the CFTC. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8507-22]

Additionally, the initial consent order found the defendants engaged in a fraudulent scheme commencing in September 2020 and accepted more than $7.2 million of investment funds from clients and paid bogus “investment profits” to other clients in a manner akin to a Ponzi scheme. The order found the defendants did not invest their clients’ funds as represented and instead used them to pay Tinoco’s personal expenses including the travel costs for chartering a private jet, the purchase of a luxury mansion and other real estate, and the purchase or lease of luxury automobiles.

The initial consent order and the order entering monetary relief resolve the CFTC’s September 28, 2021 enforcement action against Tinoco and Kikit & Mess. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8452-21]

Parallel Criminal Action

On November 29, 2022, the Department of Justice charged Tinoco, in the Western District of Texas, with five counts of wire fraud based, in part, on the same conduct alleged in the CFTC’s complaint. [United States v. Tinoco, Case No. EP:22-CR-01933-DCG(1) (W.D. Tex. Nov. 29, 2022).] On February 29, Tinoco plead guilty to these charges and was sentenced to 84 months in prison and an additional three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $9,023,695.77 in restitution to victims. Tinoco is presently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Safford, Arizona.

The CFTC thanks the receiver in this action, Kelly Crawford of the law firm Scheef & Stone, L.L.P., for his assistance in this action.

The Division of Enforcement staff responsible for this case are Susan B. Padove, Heather J. Dasso, Matthew Edelstein, Elizabeth M. Streit, Scott Williamson, and Robert Howell, and former CFTC employee David Terrell.

