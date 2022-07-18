CFTC Extends Public Comment Period On Request For Information On Climate-Related Financial Risk

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is extending the deadline for the public comment period on a Request for Information on Climate-Related Financial Risk (RFI) to October 7.

“It’s critical that the Commission proactively understand how climate-related financial risk may affect the commodities and derivatives markets as well as our registered entities, registrants, and other market participants as they increasingly rely on the derivatives markets to manage their climate-change induced physical and transition risk,” said Chairman Rostin Behnam. “I look forward to feedback from all corners of the derivatives markets, especially the farmers, ranchers, producers, and other end-users who will be on the front lines of the effects of climate change.”

On June 2, the CFTC announced it is seeking public feedback on all aspects of climate-related financial risk, including as it may pertain to the derivatives markets, underlying commodities markets, registered entities, registrants, and other related market participants. The RFI also seeks responses on questions specific to data, scenario analysis and stress testing, risk management, disclosure, product innovation, voluntary carbon markets, digital assets, greenwashing, financially vulnerable communities, and public-private partnerships and engagement.

The RFI was published in the Federal Register on June 8, with a 60-day comment period scheduled to close on August 8. Based on the broad range of topics addressed in the RFI, the CFTC is extending the deadline by an additional 60 days so that all comments are due by October 7. Comments may be submitted electronically through the CFTC’s Comments Online process. All comments received will be posted on the CFTC website.