CFTC Commitments Of Traders Reports Update: Report Data For 10/07/2025

Special Announcement: The processing and publication of Commitments of Traders data were interrupted from October 1 – November 12 due to a lapse in federal appropriations. Following a return to normal operations, the CFTC has resumed publication of the Commitments of Traders reports in chronological order. A revised release schedule depicts the intended COT Report publication dates for the data associated with the original publication date.

The reports for the week of October 07, 2025 are now available. Report data is also available in the CFTC Public Reporting Environment (PRE), which allows users to search, filter, customize and download report data.

Additional information on Commitments of Traders (COT) | CFTC.gov

CFTC Public Reporting Environment (PRE)