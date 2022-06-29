CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger Seeks Nominations For The Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Associate Membership And Potential Discussion Topics

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger, sponsor of the CFTC’s Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), is seeking nominations for associate membership of the EEMAC and potential topics for future EEMAC meetings through a formal request for submissions in the Federal Register. The deadline for submissions is July 13, 2022.

“Intense geopolitical turbulence, record energy and food prices, and increasingly volatile markets are impacting businesses throughout our economy, and all Americans are beginning to see the effects in everyday prices from a bag of groceries to a tank of gas. Derivatives markets play a key role in times of unpredictable physical commodity markets, serving as critical price discovery and hedging tools for those in the markets,” said Commissioner Mersinger. “EEMAC is critical to the work we do at the CFTC, and I am eager to hear from the real experts in industry and the broader public regarding how the CFTC can best promote price discovery and risk management in our energy and environmental markets. Regulators cannot operate in a vacuum, and consulting with those who are experienced and knowledgeable about these markets, and who are using these markets day-to-day, is vital to our ability to do our job and understand how the CFTC’s policies, rulemakings, and oversight impact these markets,” she continued.

In the Federal Register Notice published today, Commissioner Mersinger invites members of the public to nominate individuals (including self-nominations) for associate membership on the EEMAC and propose potential topics for the EEMAC to prioritize in making policy recommendations to the CFTC.

The EEMAC is an advisory committee established by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The EEMAC is authorized to conduct public meetings, submit reports and recommendations to the Commission, and otherwise serve as a vehicle for discussion and communication on matters of concern to exchanges, trading firms, end users, energy producers, and regulators regarding energy and environmental markets.

EEMAC nominations and potential topics should be emailed to Lauren Fulks, EEMAC Secretary at EEMAC_Submissions@cftc.gov, or sent by hand delivery or courier to Chris Lucas, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. Please use the title ‘‘Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee’’ for any nominations or topics submitted.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

See the Federal Register Notice for additional information.

