CFTC Commissioner Pham To Speak On ARK Invest For Your Innovation Podcast With Cathie Wood

WHAT:
Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will speak on the ARK Invest For Your Innovation (FYI) podcast with ARK CEO and CIO Cathie Wood and ARK Advisor Angie Dalton on the interplay between technology, finance, and regulation.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 1, 2024
WHERE:
Additional information: The ARK Podcast: FYI - For Your Innovation
EP 215: “The Convergence Between Digital Assets, Gaming and Regulation”
Date 12/02/2024