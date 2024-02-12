Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

CFTC Commissioner Pham To Speak On ARK Invest For Your Innovation Podcast With Cathie Wood

Date 12/02/2024

WHAT:

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will speak on the ARK Invest For Your Innovation (FYI) podcast with ARK CEO and CIO Cathie Wood and ARK Advisor Angie Dalton on the interplay between technology, finance, and regulation.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 1, 2024

WHERE:

Additional information: The ARK Podcast: FYI - For Your Innovation

EP 215: “The Convergence Between Digital Assets, Gaming and Regulation”
