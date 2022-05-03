BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CFTC Commissioner Pham To Participate On An International Regulators Panel At ISDA’s 36th Annual General Meeting

Date 03/05/2022

WHAT:

Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will participate on a panel with speakers from the U.S. Treasury Department, Financial Stability Board, European Commission, and UK Financial Conduct Authority titled “Meeting Regulatory Priorities,” at ISDA’s 36th Annual General Meeting in Spain

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

11:10 a.m. (Madrid/CEST)
  5:10 a.m. (USA/EDT)

WHERE:

Riu Plaza España
Calle. Gran Vía, 84. 28013
Madrid, Spain

More information here:
Home | ISDA Annual General Meeting
Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif