WHAT:
Commissioner Caroline D. Pham will participate on a panel with speakers from the U.S. Treasury Department, Financial Stability Board, European Commission, and UK Financial Conduct Authority titled “Meeting Regulatory Priorities,” at ISDA’s 36th Annual General Meeting in Spain
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
WHERE:
Riu Plaza España
CFTC Commissioner Pham To Participate On An International Regulators Panel At ISDA’s 36th Annual General Meeting
Date 03/05/2022