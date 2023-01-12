CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces Members Of The CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), today announced the new and returning GMAC members. The first public meeting of the GMAC will be announced soon.

“I am pleased to welcome the GMAC members and thank them for their willingness to serve and support these important initiatives,” said Commissioner Pham. “Over the past few months I have traveled to key markets trading hubs around the world, and met with central bankers, regulators, other policymakers, and market participants to promote the GMAC’s international engagement and get a firsthand understanding of any shifts in market structure or capital flows, and insights on priorities and outlook for global markets. Given the incredible challenges of the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, it is more critical than ever to have the input and expertise of these executive leaders as a resource for the Commission. I am energized about the relaunch of the GMAC and the work program we will tackle as we develop potential solutions to the most significant current and emerging issues in global markets.”

The GMAC members are below:

GMAC Member Firm Title Chris Allen HSBC General Counsel for Banking and Markets, and General Counsel of HSBC Bank PLC Bill Bolton bp Chief Financial Officer, Refining, Products, and Low Carbon Americas Trading and Shipping Perianne Boring Chamber of Digital Commerce Chief Executive Officer Darcy Bradbury D. E. Shaw & Co. Managing Director and Head of Public Policy Isaac Chang Citadel Head of Central Execution, Global Fixed Income Chris Childs DTCC Head of Repository and Derivatives Services and CEO and President, DTCC Deriv/SERV Jason Chlipala Stellar Development Foundation Chief Operating Officer Gerald Corcoran R.J. O’Brien and Associates Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Adam Farkas GFMA Chief Executive Officer, GFMA and Chief Executive Officer, AFME Scott Fitzpatrick Tradition Group Chief Executive Officer, TraditionSEF Amy Hong Goldman Sachs Head of Market Structure and Strategic Partnerships, Global Banking and Markets John W. Horkan LSEG LSEG Post Trade and LCH Group Chief Operating Officer and LCH Head of Americas Angie Karna Nomura Managing Director and Head of Legal for Global Markets, Americas Steven Kennedy ISDA Global Head of Public Policy Agnes Koh SGX Group Chief Risk Officer Mary-Catherine Lader Uniswap Labs Chief Operating Officer Ben Macdonald Bloomberg Global Head of Enterprise Products and President of Bloomberg SEF LLC Jacqueline Mesa FIA Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Policy Erik Tim Müller Eurex Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG John Murphy Commodity Markets Council Member, Commodity Markets Council; and Global Head of Futures Division, Mizuho Americas Joseph Nicosia Louis Dreyfus Global Trading Operations Officer and Head of Global Cotton Platform Dave Olsen FIA PTG President and Chief Investment Officer, Jump Trading Group Tetsuo Otashiro JSCC Senior Head of Global Policy and Regulation Christopher R. Perkins CoinFund President Thomas Pluta Tradeweb President Sachiyo Sakemi BlackRock Global Head of Legal for BlackRock Global Markets Group Thomas Sexton NFA President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith Virtu Financial Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Market Structure Brad Tully JPMorgan Chase & Co. Global Co-Head of Corporate Derivatives and Private Side Marketing Thane Twiggs Cargill Chief Compliance Officer, Cargill Risk Management Jason Vitale BNY Mellon Global Head of Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income & Equities Stuart Williams ICE Chief Operating Officer Julie Winkler CME Group Chief Commercial Officer Tom Wipf Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman Vadim Zlotnikov Fidelity Investments Head of Fidelity Institutional Chris Zuehlke DRW Partner and Global Head of Cumberland



The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) was created to advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business. The GMAC also makes recommendations regarding international standards for regulating futures, swaps, options, and derivatives markets, as well as intermediaries. Members include financial market infrastructures, market participants, end-users, service providers, and regulators.

Gates S. Hurand, Chief Counsel to Commissioner Pham, is the Designated Federal Officer, and Meghan Tente, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Pham, is the Alternate Designated Federal Officer.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.