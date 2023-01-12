BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces Members Of The CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee

Date 12/01/2023

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), today announced the new and returning GMAC members. The first public meeting of the GMAC will be announced soon.

 

“I am pleased to welcome the GMAC members and thank them for their willingness to serve and support these important initiatives,” said Commissioner Pham. “Over the past few months I have traveled to key markets trading hubs around the world, and met with central bankers, regulators, other policymakers, and market participants to promote the GMAC’s international engagement and get a firsthand understanding of any shifts in market structure or capital flows, and insights on priorities and outlook for global markets. Given the incredible challenges of the current macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, it is more critical than ever to have the input and expertise of these executive leaders as a resource for the Commission. I am energized about the relaunch of the GMAC and the work program we will tackle as we develop potential solutions to the most significant current and emerging issues in global markets.”

The GMAC members are below:

GMAC Member

Firm

Title

Chris Allen

HSBC

General Counsel for Banking and Markets, and General Counsel of HSBC Bank PLC

Bill Bolton

bp

Chief Financial Officer, Refining, Products, and Low Carbon Americas Trading and Shipping

Perianne Boring

Chamber of Digital Commerce 

Chief Executive Officer

Darcy Bradbury

D. E. Shaw & Co.

Managing Director and Head of Public Policy

Isaac Chang

Citadel

Head of Central Execution, Global Fixed Income

Chris Childs

DTCC

Head of Repository and Derivatives Services and CEO and President, DTCC Deriv/SERV

Jason Chlipala

Stellar Development Foundation

Chief Operating Officer

Gerald Corcoran

R.J. O’Brien and Associates 

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Adam Farkas

GFMA

Chief Executive Officer, GFMA and Chief Executive Officer, AFME

Scott Fitzpatrick

Tradition Group

Chief Executive Officer, TraditionSEF 

Amy Hong

Goldman Sachs

Head of Market Structure and Strategic Partnerships, Global Banking and Markets

John W. Horkan

LSEG

LSEG Post Trade and LCH Group Chief Operating Officer and LCH Head of Americas

Angie Karna

Nomura

Managing Director and Head of Legal for Global Markets, Americas

Steven Kennedy

ISDA

Global Head of Public Policy

Agnes Koh

SGX Group

Chief Risk Officer

Mary-Catherine Lader

Uniswap Labs

Chief Operating Officer

Ben Macdonald

Bloomberg

Global Head of Enterprise Products and President of Bloomberg SEF LLC

Jacqueline Mesa

FIA

Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Policy

Erik Tim Müller

Eurex

Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG

John Murphy

Commodity Markets Council

Member, Commodity Markets Council; and Global Head of Futures Division, Mizuho Americas

Joseph Nicosia

Louis Dreyfus

Global Trading Operations Officer and Head of Global Cotton Platform

Dave Olsen

FIA PTG

President and Chief Investment Officer, Jump Trading Group

Tetsuo Otashiro

JSCC

Senior Head of Global Policy and Regulation

Christopher R. Perkins

CoinFund

President

Thomas Pluta

Tradeweb

President

Sachiyo Sakemi

BlackRock

Global Head of Legal for BlackRock Global Markets Group

Thomas Sexton

NFA

President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Smith

Virtu Financial

Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Market Structure

Brad Tully

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Co-Head of Corporate Derivatives and Private Side Marketing

Thane Twiggs

Cargill

Chief Compliance Officer, Cargill Risk Management

Jason Vitale

BNY Mellon

Global Head of Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income & Equities

Stuart Williams

ICE

Chief Operating Officer

Julie Winkler

CME Group

Chief Commercial Officer

Tom Wipf

Morgan Stanley

Vice Chairman

Vadim Zlotnikov

Fidelity Investments

Head of Fidelity Institutional

Chris Zuehlke

DRW

Partner and Global Head of Cumberland


The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) was created to advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business. The GMAC also makes recommendations regarding international standards for regulating futures, swaps, options, and derivatives markets, as well as intermediaries. Members include financial market infrastructures, market participants, end-users, service providers, and regulators.

Gates S. Hurand, Chief Counsel to Commissioner Pham, is the Designated Federal Officer, and Meghan Tente, Chief of Staff to Commissioner Pham, is the Alternate Designated Federal Officer.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach