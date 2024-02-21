CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces CFTC Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting On March 6

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), announced today the GMAC will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, March 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters.

“I’m excited to announce the progress of the GMAC’s important work with the first public meeting of the year,” Commissioner Pham said. “This meeting will build on the recommendations already made by the GMAC and continues our efforts to enhance the resiliency and efficiency of global markets, including increased liquidity in U.S. Treasury markets and the upcoming transition to T+1 securities settlement. I’m also looking forward to a keynote address by Financial Stability Board Secretary General John Schindler as well as our Basel III endgame panel discussion, and the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee’s first-ever recommendations regarding digital asset taxonomy.”

At this meeting, the GMAC will hear presentations and consider recommendations from the GMAC’s Subcommittees on Global Market Structure, Technical Issues, and Digital Asset Markets regarding various workstreams. A formal detailed agenda will be announced before the meeting. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other GMAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit GMAC.

The GMAC recently advanced eight recommendations to the Commission following its November meeting. The upcoming GMAC meeting will build upon the GMAC’s progress toward developing solutions to the most significant challenges in global markets, as set forth in its 2023-2025 work program.

Meeting Details

The meeting will be open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The meeting will also be available via live webcast or listen-only audio feed via telephone.

What: Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): CFTC Headquarters (Conference Center) Three Lafayette Center 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. 20581 *Virtual instructions below When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (EST)



Viewing/Listening Instructions: View a live webcast on CFTC.gov or through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Use the numbers below to call in. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting will be made available on CFTC.gov.

Instructions Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-435-1820 or 1-833-568-8864 1-669-254-5252 or + 1-646-828-7666 or +1-551 285-1373 or +1-669-216-1590 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 691 1228 129163

Additional information is available in the Federal Register.

About the GMAC and Advisory Committees

The GMAC was created to advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business. The GMAC also makes recommendations regarding international standards for regulating futures, swaps, options, and derivatives markets, as well as intermediaries. In June 2023, Commissioner Pham announced the leadership and membership of the GMAC and its subcommittees—the largest-ever single advisory committee initiative sponsored by the CFTC. Members include financial market infrastructures, market participants, end-users, service providers, and regulators. Harry Jung is the GMAC Designated Federal Officer, and Nicholas Elliot is the GMAC Alternate Designated Federal Officer.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

RELATED LINKS