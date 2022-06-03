CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson Seeks Nominations For Market Risk Advisory Committee Membership And Public Comment On Topics For Discussion

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, sponsor of the CFTC’s Market Risk Advisory Committee (MRAC or Committee), is seeking nominations for membership on MRAC and also inviting the submission of potential topics for discussion at future Committee meetings. The deadline for submissions is June 17, 2022.

“The Commission must have an in-depth understanding of potential systemic risks within the derivatives markets and financial system,” explained Commissioner Johnson. “MRAC will serve a critical role in advising the Commission on risk management in our markets including the emerging decentralized market structures in digital asset or cryptocurrency markets that may not rely on intermediation as well as risk management across traditional clearinghouses, exchanges, intermediaries, market makers, and end users. Thus, the Commission seeks members who represent organizations or groups with an interest in MRAC's mission and function and reflect a wide range of perspectives and interests related to the derivatives markets and other related financial markets. The knowledge and experience of the members will undoubtedly position the Committee to advise the Commission on key market risk issues in a timely fashion. I also look forward to hearing from the public regarding potential topics for MRAC’s consideration and putting an agenda together for the important road ahead.”

In the Federal Register Notice published today, Commissioner Johnson invites the submission of nominations for MRAC membership and also submissions regarding topics on which MRAC should focus. In other words, topics that: (1) Reflect matters of public concern to clearinghouses, exchanges, swap execution facilities, swap data repositories, intermediaries, market makers, service providers, end-users and the Commission regarding systemic issues that impact the stability of the derivatives markets and other related financial markets; or (2) Are important to otherwise assist the Commission in identifying and understanding the impact and implications of the evolving market structure of the derivatives markets and other related financial markets.

In support of the Commission’s mission of promoting the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of the U.S. derivatives markets through sound regulation, as well as the monitoring and management of systemic risk, MRAC’s mandate is to conduct public meetings, advise, and submit reports and recommendations to the Commission on: (1) systemic issues that impact the stability of the derivatives markets and other related financial markets; and (2) the impact and implications of the evolving market structure of the derivatives markets and other related financial markets.

Nominations and topics for discussion at future MRAC meetings should be emailed to MRAC_Submissions@cftc.gov or sent by hand delivery or courier to Natasha Coates, Senior Counsel to Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. Please use the title ``Market Risk Advisory Committee'' for any nominations or topics you submit.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

Please see the Federal Register Notice for instructions on the submission of nominations and topics.

