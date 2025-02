WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will speak on a panel titled “The Changing Face of Clearing” at FIA Boca50.

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

9:50 a.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

The Boca Raton

501 E Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432



Additional Information: FIA Boca50