CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In Fireside Chat At The 2022 Association Of American Law Schools (AALS) Fall Conference hosted By George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School

Date 01/11/2022

WHAT:

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in fireside chat moderated by Hilary Allen, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Scholarship at American University Washington College of Law.

WHEN:

Friday, November 4, 2022
12:30 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

George Mason University
Antonin Scalia Law School
Room 215
3301 Fairfax Dr.
Arlington, VA 22201
