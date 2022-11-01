|
WHAT:
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in fireside chat moderated by Hilary Allen, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Scholarship at American University Washington College of Law.
WHEN:
Friday, November 4, 2022
WHERE:
George Mason University
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In Fireside Chat At The 2022 Association Of American Law Schools (AALS) Fall Conference hosted By George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School
Date 01/11/2022