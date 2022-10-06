BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad ETFGI_468x60 apac.png

CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The 2022 Future Of Black Communities Summit Hosted By The Joint Center For Political And Economic Studies

Date 06/10/2022

WHAT:

 

 

Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in fireside chat on Diversity & Inclusion in the crypto investor ecosystem and the state of venture capital funding for diverse founders at the 2022 Future of Black Communities Summit hosted by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

WHEN:

 

Friday, October 14, 2022
9:30 a.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

J.W. Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20004

More information here: Joint Center | 2022 Future of Black Communities Summit
Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif