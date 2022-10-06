|
WHAT:
|
Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson will participate in fireside chat on Diversity & Inclusion in the crypto investor ecosystem and the state of venture capital funding for diverse founders at the 2022 Future of Black Communities Summit hosted by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, October 14, 2022
|
WHERE:
|
J.W. Marriott
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
CFTC Commissioner Johnson To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The 2022 Future Of Black Communities Summit Hosted By The Joint Center For Political And Economic Studies
Date 06/10/2022