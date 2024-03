What:

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate on a panel at the World Federation of Exchanges’ Clearing and Derivatives Conference titled Higher Capital & Financial Resource Requirements - Reducing or Increasing Risk?

When:

Thursday, March 21, 2024



11:15 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. (CET)

6:15 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. (EDT)

Where:

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles

Plaza de la Lealtad, 1

Palacio de la Bolsa

28014 Madrid



Additional information: https://wfeclear2024.wfecm.com/