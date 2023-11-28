CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In Fireside Chat At Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023 On Building Climate Resilient Markets And Supply Chains Through Derivatives

|
WHAT:
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a fireside chat at the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023 on Building Climate Resilient Markets and Supply Chains Through Derivatives during COP28 UAE.
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 (Dubai)
WHERE:
Madinat Jumeirah Conference Center
