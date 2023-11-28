BV_Trial Banner.gif
CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In Fireside Chat At Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023 On Building Climate Resilient Markets And Supply Chains Through Derivatives

Date 28/11/2023

WHAT:

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a fireside chat at the Sustainable Innovation Forum 2023 on Building Climate Resilient Markets and Supply Chains Through Derivatives during COP28 UAE.

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 (Dubai)

12:20 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. (GMT + 4)
3:20 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (EST)

WHERE:

Madinat Jumeirah Conference Center
King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, UAE

Additional Information: Agenda | Sustainable Innovation Forum | COP28 (climateaction.org)
