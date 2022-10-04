BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad ETFGI_468x60 apac.png

CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In A Regulatory & Policy Roundtable At The Financial Markets Quality Conference 2022

Date 04/10/2022

WHAT:

 

 

CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a Regulatory & Policy Roundtable at the Financial Markets Quality Conference 2022 hosted by the Psaros Center at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

 

 

WHEN:

 

Friday, October 14, 2022
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE:

 

 

Georgetown University McDonough School of Business
37th and O Streets, NW
Washington, DC 20057

More information here: Financial Markets Quality Conference 2022 | Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy | Georgetown University
Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif