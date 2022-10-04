CFTC Commissioner Goldsmith Romero To Participate In A Regulatory & Policy Roundtable At The Financial Markets Quality Conference 2022

|
WHAT:
CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero will participate in a Regulatory & Policy Roundtable at the Financial Markets Quality Conference 2022 hosted by the Psaros Center at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.
WHEN:
Friday, October 14, 2022
WHERE:
Georgetown University McDonough School of Business
