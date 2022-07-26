CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Announces Joseph R. Cisewski as Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Goldsmith Romero announced today that Joseph R. Cisewski will serve as her Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel.

“I am thrilled to have Joe’s balanced perspective on the complex issues and emerging challenges facing the agency, the U.S. markets, and America’s households,” said Commissioner Goldsmith Romero. “Joe’s unique combination of public and private sector experiences will serve us well as we take bold steps to ensure the resilience of our markets, protect investors and market participants, bring justice for fraud and manipulation, and promote safe, transparent, fair, and competitive derivatives markets.”

“His fluency on digital-asset and other issues will be valuable as the Technology Advisory Committee embarks on its agenda later this year,” she added.

“Commissioner Goldsmith Romero is a fiercely independent public servant,” said Joe Cisewski. “She has a track record of thoughtfully listening to all sides and weighing public interest concerns and trade-offs carefully. The Commissioner’s track record also demonstrates that she will not hesitate to bring accountability to those responsible for distortions or misconduct in our financial markets. It is an honor to be invited to work with her.”

Background

Prior to joining Commissioner Goldsmith Romero’s office, Joe spent approximately 14 years in public service and public interest roles, including in legal roles at the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). At the CFTC, Joe most recently served as Senior Special Counsel and Policy Advisor to Commissioner Mark P. Wetjen (and also served as the agency’s Co-Chief of Staff and Co-Chief Operating Officer under Acting Chairman Wetjen). At the SEC, Joe served in the Division of Trading and Markets, where he managed a team of lawyers responsible for the oversight of systemically important clearinghouses.

Joe also served as a Senior Derivatives Consultant and Special Counsel to Better Markets, Inc., a public interest organization that advocates for a safe and sound U.S. financial system. During that time, Joe represented the “Public Interest Viewpoint” on the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee. He also advised the World Bank Group’s Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Practice on derivatives market structure and capital market issues.

Joe re-joins the CFTC from the private sector. Most recently, Joe served as the General Counsel of Pantera Capital, a $5 billion blockchain-focused venture capital and hedge fund group. He previously served as the Global Head of U.S. Securities and Derivatives Advisory within the Global Banking and Markets Division of HSBC Bank plc in London, which followed similar work in the Corporate & Investment Bank at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. in New York.

Joe attended the Georgetown University Law Center and graduated from Marquette University Law School in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He received his Master of Arts in Economics, completing PhD. course concentrations in industrial organization and economic development, and Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics, magna cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.