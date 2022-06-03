CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham Seeks Nominations for Global Markets Advisory Committee Membership and Public Comment on Committee Priorities by June 17

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, sponsor of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), is seeking nominations for GMAC membership and public input on the GMAC’s priorities and potential subcommittees through a formal request for submissions in the Federal Register. The deadline for submissions is June 17, 2022.

“I continue to be impressed by the power of strong leadership when we come together to find practical solutions to global challenges. As we reconstitute the GMAC and develop our priorities, I look forward to welcoming applications and comments from all interested stakeholders, including our non-U.S. regulatory counterparts and international standard-setters, to ensure the GMAC has well-developed recommendations for today’s global marketplace,” said Commissioner Pham.

In the Federal Register Notice published today, Commissioner Pham invites members of the public to: nominate individuals (including self-nominations) for membership on the GMAC; indicate interest in potential subcommittees; and propose potential topics for the GMAC to prioritize in making policy recommendations to the CFTC.

The GMAC’s mandate is to:

Advise the Commission on issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace that reflects the increasing interconnectedness of markets and the multinational nature of business.

Help the Commission determine how it can avoid unnecessary regulatory or operational impediments to global business while still preserving core protections for customers and other market participants.

Assist the Commission in assessing the impact on U.S. markets and firms of the Commission’s international efforts and the initiatives of foreign regulators and market authorities.

Assist the Commission with identifying methods to improve both domestic and international regulatory structures while continuing to allow U.S. markets and firms to remain competitive in the global market.

GMAC nominations, potential topics, and interest in participation in potential subcommittees should be emailed to GMAC_Submissions@cftc.gov or sent by hand delivery or courier to Keaghan Ames, GMAC Designated Federal Officer and Counselor & Senior Policy Advisor to Commissioner Caroline D. Pham, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. Please use the title ‘‘Global Markets Advisory Committee’’ for any nominations or topics you submit.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

See the Federal Register Notice for additional information.

