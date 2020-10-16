 Skip to main Content
CFTC Commissioner Behnam To Discuss Climate Change And The Sustainability Agenda In The Face Of COVID-19 At A Toronto Centre And IMF Executive Panel

Date 16/10/2020

WHAT:

CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam will discuss innovative ways to address climate change and the sustainability agenda in the face of COVID-19 at a Toronto Centre and the International Monetary Fund virtual executive panel moderated by Aditya Narain, Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department.
WHEN:

Friday, October 16, 2020
9:00-10:30 am ET
WHERE:

Virtual.  Interested persons may register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y_x4uQFoQOOxMYL1IhN3xQ