CFTC Commissioner Behnam To Discuss Climate Change And The Sustainability Agenda In The Face Of COVID-19 At A Toronto Centre And IMF Executive Panel

|WHAT:
CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam will discuss innovative ways to address climate change and the sustainability agenda in the face of COVID-19 at a Toronto Centre and the International Monetary Fund virtual executive panel moderated by Aditya Narain, Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department.
|WHEN:
Friday, October 16, 2020
|WHERE:
Virtual. Interested persons may register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y_x4uQFoQOOxMYL1IhN3xQ
Date 16/10/2020