CFTC Chairman Selig Announces Amir Zaidi As Chief Of Staff

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael S. Selig today announced Amir Zaidi will serve as the CFTC’s Chief of Staff.

“Amir brings to this role deep experience both at the Commission and in the financial services world, and has a proven track record of successfully embracing innovation in our markets,” Chairman Selig said. “I’m grateful for his willingness to return as chief of staff and for his continued dedication and service to both the CFTC and our stakeholders. Amir was instrumental in the historic launch of CFTC-regulated bitcoin futures contracts during President Trump’s first term. With Congress poised to send digital asset market structure legislation to the President’s desk, he will bring tremendous experience and expertise to the CFTC as it develops fit-for-purpose regulations for our rapidly evolving commodity markets.”

“I am excited to return to the CFTC and thank Chairman Selig for appointing me to this important role,” Zaidi said. “Under Chairman Selig’s leadership, I look forward to providing a steady hand at the Commission during this important time. I am committed to ensuring that the Chairman’s pro-innovation agenda is successfully implemented during this period of rapid transformation in the derivatives markets.”

Zaidi returns to the CFTC after having previously served in several roles at the agency from 2010 to 2019, including as director of the Division of Market Oversight, where he oversaw the certification and deployment of the bitcoin futures contact – the first federally-regulated crypto product. While at the CFTC, he also held senior roles in the offices of former Chairman Chris Giancarlo and Commissioner Scott O’Malia. Prior to returning to the CFTC, Zaidi was global head of compliance for a large broker-dealer and introducing broker. Prior to 2010, Zaidi served in various financial, legal, and regulatory roles in New York and Washington. He has decades of experience in the financial services industry.

Zaidi received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Maryland School of Law and B.S. in Business Administration, summa cum laude, from Boston University School of Management.