CFTC Chairman Behnam Announces CFTC Agricultural Advisory Committee To Meet April 11 In Overland Park, KS

Chairman Rostin Behnam, sponsor of the Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC), today announced the AAC will hold a public meeting on April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (CDT) at the Sheraton Overland Park Hotel in Overland Park, KS. Members of the public will also have the option to attend virtually.

This meeting precedes AgCon2024, the third Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference hosted by CFTC and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research at Kansas State University. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8874-24].

At this meeting, the AAC will discuss topics related to the agricultural economy and recent developments in the agricultural derivatives markets.

A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming.

What: Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): Sheraton Overland Park Hotel 6100 College Blvd Overland Park, KS *Virtual instructions below When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (CDT)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should contact Swati Shah at sshah@cftc.gov.

Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-568-8864 or 1-833-435-1820 1-669-254-5252 or 1-646-964 1167 or 1-646-828-7666 or 1-669-216-1590 or 1-415-449-4000 or 1-551-285-1373 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: Passcode: 160 831 3224 031806



Public Comments

Members of the public may submit comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “AAC,” by April 18, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting public comments through the Comments Online process. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Swati Shah at sshah@cftc.gov to discuss alternate means to submit comments. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other AAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit AAC.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

