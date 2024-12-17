CFTC Approves Final Rule Regarding Safeguarding And Investment Of Customer Funds

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it approved a final rule amending the CFTC’s regulations that govern how futures commission merchants and derivatives clearing organizations safeguard and invest customer funds held for the benefit of customers engaging in futures, foreign futures, and cleared swaps transactions.

The amendments revise the list of permitted investments in CFTC Regulation 1.25 and make other related changes and specifications. The amendments also eliminate the CFTC requirement that an FCM deposit customer funds with depositories that provide the CFTC with read-only electronic access to such accounts.

The compliance date for the revisions is 30 days after the final rule is published in the Federal Register, except for the revisions to the Segregation Investment Detail Reports (SIDR) specified in CFTC Regulations 1.32, 22.2(g)(5), and 30.7(l)(5), and the revisions to the customer risk disclosure statement required under CFTC Regulation 1.55. The compliance date for the revisions to the SIDR and the risk disclosure statement is March 31, 2025.

RELATED LINKS