CFTC Approves Final Rule Allowing U.S. Introducing Brokers Direct Access To Registered Foreign Boards Of Trade For The Submission Of Customer Orders

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it approved final rules amending Part 48 of its regulations. The final rules permit a foreign board of trade (FBOT), registered with the CFTC, to provide direct access to its electronic trading and order matching system to an introducing broker (IB), located in the United States and registered with the CFTC, for the submission of customer orders to the FBOT’s trading system for execution. The final rules also establish a procedure for an FBOT to request revocation of its registration and remove certain outdated references to “existing no-action relief” in Part 48. The final rules are effective 30 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.

