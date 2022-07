CFTC Approves A Proposed Rule And A Proposed Order And Request For Comment

The Commission is proposing several amendments to Regulation 39.24 that enhance the Commission’s DCO governance standards and are consistent with recommendations from the Central Counterparty Risk and Governance Subcommittee of the Market Risk Advisory Committee. Specifically, the proposed regulations require a DCO to establish one or more risk management committees (RMCs) and one or more risk advisory working groups (RWGs). The proposed regulations also prescribe standards related to the composition, activities, and policies and procedures of RMCs and RWGs. In the notice of proposed rulemaking, the Commission invites comment on any aspect of the proposed rules, and also poses questions related to other topics for the Commission’s consideration and potential use in a future rulemaking. These questions involve topics such as consulting market participants prior to DCOs submitting rule changes pursuant to Part 40 of the Commission’s rules; the ability of RMC members to share information with others at their employer to obtain additional expert opinions; and governance related to the introduction of new products.