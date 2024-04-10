CFTC Appoints Christopher Skinner As Inspector General

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced Christopher L. Skinner has been appointed CFTC’s Inspector General (IG). Mr. Skinner brings 15 years of IG experience, including leading and managing Offices of Inspector’s General (OIG), and conducting investigations, inspections, and audits.

Mr. Skinner comes to the CFTC from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) where he served as IG since 2019. He managed a $2.2 million budget and oversaw the day-to-day operations of its OIG. During his tenure, he developed internal policies and procedures in support of the OIG Strategic Plan; he modernized the OIG hotline system to improve its accessibility, efficiency, and effectiveness in accordance with the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) Quality Standards; he increased the FEC’s OIG budget by 20% in efforts to conduct regular and recurring independent value-added reviews to increase agency program effectiveness; and he restructured the office to improve OIG efficiencies and internal controls.

Prior to the FEC, Mr. Skinner spent six years as deputy inspector general for the Office of Naval Research (ONR), including a year as acting inspector general. Prior to that appointment, he served as the assistant chief of inspections for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

Mr. Skinner is an active member of the CIGIE and serves on its legislative, budget, and technology committees. He also supports CIGIE’s Business Supplier Diversity Sub Working Group to assess opportunities to invest in underserved individuals and communities by promoting business diversity.

Mr. Skinner holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary Washington and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University. In addition, he completed a leadership program at the Office of Personnel Management Federal Executive Institute and is a certified inspector general for the Association of Inspectors General.

The Office of the Inspector General is an independent organizational unit of the CFTC. Its mission is to detect waste, fraud, and abuse and to promote integrity, economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in the CFTC’s programs and operations. As such it has the ability to review all CFTC programs, activities, and records. In accordance with the Inspector General Act of 1978, the OIG issues semiannual reports detailing its activities, findings, and recommendations.