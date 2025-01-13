CFTC Announces Departure Of Clearing And Risk Director Clark Hutchison

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced Division of Clearing and Risk Director Clark Hutchison will depart the agency Jan. 15. Mr. Hutchison has served as director since July 2019.

“Clark has led the Division of Clearing and Risk with distinction for nearly six years, bringing extensive market experience to the CFTC, and guiding the Commission through periods of immense market growth, multiple episodes of historic volatility, and significant changes in market structure,” said CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. “Clark’s precise, thoughtful and practical approach to management and financial markets policy will be missed across the CFTC. I wish Clark well as he turns to new opportunities in his career.”

“I want to thank Chairman Behnam for appointing me to lead the Division of Clearing and Risk,” said Hutchison. “I especially want to thank the staff of the division and all of CFTC for making this job one of the highlights of my career.”

Mr. Hutchison, who has no announced plans, managed a team that are responsible for the agency’s supervision of derivatives clearinghouses and their members, including oversight of clearing processes through risk assessment and surveillance.

Prior to joining the CFTC, Mr. Hutchison spent more than three decades in top positions in large global financial institutions, where he specialized in clearing and risk management. In addition to his private sector experience, Mr. Hutchison has served as a special advisor to the board of directors of the Futures Industry Association, as a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s Risk Committee, and as a member of the board of directors of NASDAQ Futures, Inc.