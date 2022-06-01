CFTC Announces Agenda For The June 2nd Voluntary Carbon Markets Convening

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today released the agenda for the first-ever Voluntary Carbon Markets Convening that will be held on June 2 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the CFTC's headquarters in Washington, D.C. for participants only. In accordance with the agency’s implementation of COVID-19 related precautions, the general public will have access to the convening by webcast on the CFTC’s website or may also listen by telephone.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss issues related to the supply and demand for high quality carbon offsets, including product standardization and the data necessary to support the integrity of carbon offsets’ greenhouse gas emissions avoidance and reduction claims. Participants will also discuss issues related to the market structure for trading carbon offsets and carbon derivatives as well as perspectives on the challenges and opportunities in these markets. The participants represent a wide variety of stakeholder groups in the carbon markets. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8525-22]

See the agenda with participants listed here.

What: Carbon Markets Convening Location: CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581 (Participants Only); Webcast (Public) Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions:

To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online. Persons requiring special accommodations to virtually attend the convening because of a disability should notify Abigail Knauff at (202) 418–5123.

Instructions Domestic Toll-Free: 1-669-254 5252 or 1-646-828-7666 or 1-669-216-1590 or 1-551-285-1373 International Access: https://cftc-gov.zoomgov.com/u/amybg62Jw Webinar ID: Passcode: 161 174 6177 144701

Public comments should be submitted identified by ‘‘CFTC Voluntary Carbon Markets Convening,’’ via the CFTC online comments portal no later than June 15, 2022. If you are unable to submit via the portal, comments may be sent by electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov.