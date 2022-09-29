The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Offices of Minority and Women Inclusion will host a joint attorney career forum highlighting the legal work of each agency to regulate the market space and protect investors.





CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam and SEC Chair Gary Gensler will give opening remarks. Participants can attend sessions highlighting enforcement career opportunities; trading & markets and clearing & risk; and general law. There will also be a panel of SEC and CFTC employees sharing their paths in government. This event will conclude with a discussion about upcoming opportunities for early career and mid-career attorneys and a dedicated informational session for students and recent graduates.