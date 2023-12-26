CFFEX: Notice On Trading Schedule During National Holidays For Year 2024

According to the Notice issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) hereby announces the following trading schedule during national holidays for the year 2024:

1. Trading Schedule During National Holidays

(1) New Year’s Day: The market will be closed from December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to January 1, 2024 (Monday), and will resume trading on January 2, 2024 (Tuesday).

(2) Spring Festival: The market will be closed from February 9, 2024 (Friday) to February 17, 2024 (Saturday) in observance of the Spring Festival, and will resume trading on February 19, 2024 (Monday). The market will also be closed on February 4, 2024 (Sunday) and February 18, 2024 (Sunday).

(3) Qingming Festival: The market will be closed from April 4, 2024 (Thursday) to April 6, 2024 (Saturday), and will resume trading on April 8, 2024 (Monday). The market will also be closed on April 7, 2024 (Sunday).

(4) Labor Day: The market will be closed from May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to May 5, 2024 (Sunday) in observance of the Labor Day, and will resume trading on May 6, 2024 (Monday). The market will also be closed on April 28, 2024 (Sunday) and May 11, 2024 (Saturday).

(5) Dragon Boat Festival: The market will be closed from June 8, 2024 (Saturday) to June 10, 2024 (Monday) in observance of the Dragon Boat Festival, and will resume trading on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday).

(6) Mid-Autumn Festival: The market will be closed from September 15, 2024 (Sunday) to September 17, 2024 (Tuesday) in observance of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and will resume trading on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday). The market will also be closed on September 14, 2024 (Saturday).

(7) National Day: The market will be closed from October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) to October 7, 2024 (Monday) in observance of the National Day, and will resume trading on October 8, 2024 (Tuesday). The market will also be closed on September 29, 2024 (Sunday) and October 12, 2024 (Saturday).

2. Members are requested to ensure system robustness and network security during and after the holidays.

3. Members are requested to enhance risk prevention, inform clients of potential risks, and strengthen management of client funds, so as to guarantee the stable and safe functioning of the market.