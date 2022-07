The following equity index futures and options contracts are delivered on July 15, 2022 at their respective final settlement prices:

IF2207 CSI 300 index futures contracts and the IO2207 series CSI 300 index options contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 4286.75;

IC2207 CSI 500 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 6252.81;

IH2207 SSE 50 index futures contracts are delivered at the final settlement price of 2865.82.