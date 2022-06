On 1 June 2022, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 600,000 euros on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA .

The sanction related to a breach of section 41 (2) in conjunction with section 41 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG ). CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA failed to publish the total number of voting rights within the prescribed period.

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.