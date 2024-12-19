CEO Of World Gold Council Visits Shanghai Gold Exchange

On December 16, 2024, David Tait, CEO of World Gold Council (WGC), and Wang Lixin, CEO of WGC China, visited the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) and met with Chairman Yu Wenjian. SGE Vice President Teng Wei also attended the meeting.



Chairman Yu gave an overview of SGE’s market to date in 2024 and outlined his vision for its future. He expressed anticipation for deepening exchanges and cooperation with the WGC to contribute to the healthy development of the global gold market.



Mr. David Tait acknowledged SGE’s efforts and achievements in promoting healthy market development and maintaining market stability. He stated that the WGC will continue to maintain a strong partnership with SGE and work together to improve the governance of the global gold market.