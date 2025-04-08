Central Eastern European Gas Exchange Joins Europex

CEEGEX, the operator of the organised natural gas market in Hungary, has joined Europex as a full member today.

Operational since 2013 and based in Budapest, CEEGEX offers day-ahead, within-day and next-hour wholesale gas products delivered against the MGP, the Hungarian Virtual Trading Point. It also provides trading in day-ahead and within-day locational balancing products for delivery at specified points on the Hungarian transmission network. In addition, CEEGEX has been designated as the auction platform for energy efficiency ‘white certificates’ in Hungary.

Christian Baer, Secretary General of Europex, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CEEGEX as our newest member. The Hungarian natural gas market provides an important reference point for the region, and we look forward to working with CEEGEX to advance European gas market regulation together.”

With CEEGEX’s addition, Europex now counts 37 members.