Cement Producer At Tehran Securities Exchange Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Fars & Khuzestan Cement Company (FKCC)’s executives joined Tehran Securities Exchange’s opening bell ceremony on Sunday 14 November 2025.

Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) hosted a special ceremony to mark the 49th listing anniversary of Fars & Khuzestan Cement Company (FKCC) in TSE.

The ceremony highlighted FKCC’s pivotal role as Iran’s largest and most specialized cement producer and the leading cement group in the region. Functioning as a specialized holding company, it oversees a diversified portfolio of 33 subsidiaries actively engaged across the cement sector and its related industries, including mining, manufacturing, logistics and industrial services.

The company was established under the name of Fars Cement Co. in 1950, and notably was listed at TSE in December 1975. Currently, FKCC accounts for more than IRR 360 trillion of the exchange’s total market capitalization.

The bell ringing ceremony by previously listed issuers has been initiated this year by TSE in order to provide a platform to the companies to network with their stakeholders during a less formal event, redefine their missions and designate their new goals. Meanwhile, a dedicated Q&A session addressed stakeholder inquiries, further solidifying its role as one of the leaders in Iran’s evolving Cement, Lime & Plaster sector.