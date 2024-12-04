Celebrating 50 Years Of FESE: A Night Of Insight, Appreciation And Vision For The Future

Yesterday, we celebrated the FESE 50th Anniversary with our members and stakeholders. We want to extend our gratitude to everyone who joined last night’s event.





A big thank you goes to our speakers from last night: Niels Brab, Chief of Staff and Head of Group Corporate & Regulatory Strategy at Deutsche Börse, who delivered his first speech as FESE President; and Verena Ross, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), for her sublime keynote speech.

As well as to our panellists for an engaging and thought-provoking discussion:

Julie Becker – CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Thomas Book – Member of the Executive Board, Deutsche Börse AG

Stéphane Boujnah – CEO & Chairman of the Managing Board, Euronext

Roland Chai – President of European Market Services, Nasdaq

Bjørn Sibbern – Global Head of Exchanges and Executive Board Member, SIX

We also want to express our sincere gratitude to Rainer Riess for his outstanding contribution to FESE over the past decade.

Finally, a special thank you to our sponsors whose contributions made this anniversary possible: Euronext, Nasdaq, Deutsche Börse, Boerse Stuttgart Group, SIX and Wiener Boerse.

As our Director General, Rosa Armesto, said "FESE is an association of members for members". Thank you to all the FESE members for their support, commitment and loyalty.

For 50 years, FESE has been at the heart of European growth and investment. Today, we remain committed to empowering companies, enabling citizen participation in capital markets, and supporting the European economy.

– Financing Europe, Investing for the future –

