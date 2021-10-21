CCP12 - The Global Association Of Central Counterparties – Welcomes FMDQ Clear Limited As A CCP12 Observer Member

At the monthly CCP12 Executive Committee Meeting on 20 October 2021, the Executive Committee accepted FMDQ Clear Limited (FMDQ Clear) as an Observer Member of CCP12 with immediate effect.
”We are delighted to welcome FMDQ Clear to our global community. Their ongoing development signals the value of central counterparty clearing across a variety of markets, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.” said Kevin McClear, Chairman of CCP12 and Teo Floor, CEO of CCP12.
“We are excited to become a member of CCP12, a comity of world-class and vibrant Central Counterparties (CCPs), which provides the platform for global collaboration, engagements and knowledge sharing that will support the development of the Nigerian post-trade services value chain towards global standards. Our acceptance as an Observer Member of this global body of
CCPs is a testament to our commitment to become a globally accepted CCP by 2025”, said Ayodele Onawunmi, Managing Director, FMDQ Clear.